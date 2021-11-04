Watch
South Haven police: Man arrested, arraigned for indecent exposure

File photo of South Haven PD
South Haven Police unit file photo
Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 17:38:57-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man has been arrested and arraigned for second-degree indecent exposure.

The South Haven Police Department says 27-year-old Charles Alfred Gaines targeted businesses that served and/or employed women several times in the last two months.

There were two reports of Gaines initiating sexual contact and exposing himself to women, according to police.

We’re told Gaines was arrested and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on Thursday. SHPD says he was arraigned on the aforementioned indecent exposure charge at 7th District Court West.

