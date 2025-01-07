South Haven hires group to draft lifeguard program proposal

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Despite West Michigan's frigid temps, summer isn't that far away... only 165 days out, if you're counting.

Summertime in West Michigan means beach season, but fun in the sun, and on the water, comes with risks. One of the biggest risks is drownings. According to the CDC, each year, there are over 4,000 unintentional drownings in the U.S., which is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

In South Haven, adding extra protection to its beaches has been an ongoing conversation. Fox 17 has repeatedly reported on the back-and-forth to bring lifeguards back.

Monday night, city officials took a step forward in that effort with an approval of a service agreement with the United States Lifesaving Association (U.S.L.A).

The U.S.L.A is now tasked with drafting up a proposal laying out what a lifeguard program would look like.

“It concerns me that beach-goers are being asked to play lifeguard when statistics show that often the rescuers become victims themselves," said Lisa MacDonald.

MacDonald’s daughter, Emily, drowned at South Beach in 2022. Emily was just 19 years old. “This has been the worst thing that's ever happened to me in my life,” MacDonald said.

Lisa believes her daughter’s death was preventable. Now, she advocates for beach safety, and the importance of lifeguards.

“Other cities on Lake Michigan, they're already recruiting and training and getting their lifeguards in place for this summer," MacDonald said. "And I think that if South Haven continues to keep waiting, they're not going to have the candidates because they're going to have jobs other places.”

South Haven did away with lifeguards in 2001, but the proposal passed Monday night could pave the way for change.

The U.S.L.A. will now develop a lifeguard program running from Memorial Day through Labor Day. It will include costs, training, equipment, and more.

It will also include two scenarios for staffing:

Providing lifeguard services at all seven public beaches in South Haven.

Providing lifeguard services at North and South Beach only.

But this will only serve as professional guidance. It’s ultimately up to city council whether to implement it.

Bob Pratt, with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, would like to see change sooner rather than later. “I would love to see the city stop kicking the can down the road and create a viable lifeguard program for the summer of 2025,” Pratt said.

This is a change MacDonald believes could save lives. “No one should have to lose their child on a fun beach day vacation,” MacDonald said.

The U.S.L.A. hopes to have a proposal ready by the first of March.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube