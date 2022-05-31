Saugatuck businesses: Memorial Day weekend busier than last two

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The tourism season has begun in West Michigan with many cities and towns seeing visitors from around the country and locally for Memorial Day Weekend.

Some businesses told Fox 17 it proved to be a record-breaking weekend, kicking off the unofficial start to summer.

"It turned out to be the busiest weekend we’ve had in 32 years," said David Lokker, owner of Landsharks.

Lokker says he saw a lot of foot traffic at his store, located on the corner of Butler and Hoffman streets in Saugatuck.

"April and May, we have been up about 20%, but we didn’t expect that much of a bump for May just because it is typically such a big weekend, but it kind of held consistent with what we have seen so far this spring. Really good weekend," said Lokker.

Lokker said he didn't see as many locals though. It was people they haven't seen in a couple of years due to the pandemic.

"We noticed a lot of our people from St. Louis and Chicago that have come through the years that have cottages here were back, so a lot of new faces and people from out of town," said Lokker.

Just down the street from Landsharks at Maplewood Hotel, the owner said this weekend was steady for them, but they weren't completely booked.

"It has been a slow start, but hopefully as the summer goes on, more people will come in," said Maplewood Hotel worker Lola Simon.

Simon said last July was the best they've had to date, but they're hoping to break that record.

She said their bookings for the summer are already filling up quickly.

"So far, we are pretty booked. We will hopefully get some more walk-ins during the weekdays, but we hope it is a good season," said Simon.

Both businesses said they hope this weekend was just the start to a climbing summer to get back on track from the last two years.

