Zeeland's Fall Peddler's Market to be held on September 10

ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland has announced the return of the Fall Peddler’s Market for 2022. The market will be held downtown on Church Street (between Main Street and Central Avenue) on September 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This year’s Peddler’s Market will feature locally handmade children’s clothing and accessories, screen printed clothing, art prints, flowers and botanicals, handmade women’s jewelry, household gifts and goods, vintage furniture and décor, architectural salvage, fresh bread, and handcrafted outdoor furniture.

More than 60 different vendors will attend the Peddler’s Market. There will also be live music and food trucks.

“This event has attracted a wide variety of vendors,” said City Events Coordinator Kerri VanDorp. “From brand new businesses to well established ones- even young entrepreneurs! New this year is the Little Peddlers’ Market, where little kids with big ideas can peddle their items! It’s a fresh open-air lifestyle market for all of your favorite things in one setting.”

The 2022 Fall Peddler’s Market will be held on September 10.

