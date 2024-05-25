Zeeland nonprofit fundraising for library representing every country in the world

ZEELAND, Mich. — Piles of picture books, autobiographies and other pieces of literature from around the world cluttered the small office as Allison Baraza, founder and director of Empowering Youth Global Connection (EYGC), sorted through them all.

"India, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Lithuania," said Baraza, listing the countries from which the books were set or originated, readying them for a permanent place in a room down the hall.

Referred to as a 'Reading Safari,' the Zeeland-based nonprofit wants to open a new, physical library where children and families can read and check out books representing cultures and countries from around the world, raising money to rent an additional room at City on a Hill, where its offices are located.

"You can pick up any book and be transported to a different time, a different place, a different group of people," said Baraza, whose appetite for reading has made her not a book worm, but a "book dragon."

"Although, I don't want to keep them for myself, I want to share them," Baraza said. "This [new library location] would be much easier and accessible not only for us, but for the community."

In total, EYGC's collection boasts more than 600 titles, a number that represents around two-thirds of the world's countries from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

The nonprofit previously maintained a mobile library at Bethany Christian Services and continues to run another at the Momentum Center in Grand Haven.

In addition to its books, EYGC puts together "culture clubs," where students can learn about and celebrate a particular country and also sponsors students in Kenya, where Baraza's husband was born.

"We want to empower and we want to work with the youth," Baraza said. "That really does trickle up."

In an online fundraiser, EYGC has set a $3,700 goal for its Reading Safari as Gentex Corporation has offered a dollar-for-dollar matching grant through the end of June. The money will be used to pay for a year's rent, a baby changing station in the bathroom, new books, and technology for cataloging the library.

"We are not a stagnant community," said Baraza about Zeeland and West Michigan. "We are growing, and it's time to acknowledge that we are growing."

