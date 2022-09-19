Zeeland announces celebration for city's 175th anniversary

ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland has announced its lineup of events in celebration of the city’s 175th anniversary. The celebration will run from October 2-7.

The anniversary celebration will begin with an organ and trumpet recital at Second Reformed Church on Sunday, October 2, at 5 p.m. The organist will be Rhonda Edgington. Brian Reichenbach will play the trumpet. A self-guided tour route will be available at the Dekker Huis Museum on Monday, October 3, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The tour is expected to take one hour, and will take visitors through historic sites in Zeeland and Groningen. Complimentary Dutch treats will be available at the conclusion of the tour.

City of Zeeland Dekker Huis Museum

On Tuesday, October 4, there will be a free community celebration dinner at Vande Luyster Square (at the corner of Church Street and Central Avenue) from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The dinner will feature a buffet-style meal that is expected to feed 1,500 people. The story of Zeeland’s founding will also be told at the event by Kit Karsten. There will also be live music from Michigan IO, face painting, kids’ crafts, and limited-edition commemorative anniversary merchandise available to purchase. It will also have the Harvest Stand Ministries Food Drive, with guests asked to bring nonperishable pantry items to donate.

The historic trolley tours will be available on Wednesday, October 5, and Thursday, October 6, at every hour between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The 45-minute tour will begin at the First Reformed Church parking lot. Visitors will learn about Zeeland’s history, architecture, and local fun facts. Reservations for the tours are encouraged, and can be made on the City of Zeeland’s website. A traditional tea social will be held on Friday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the historic New Groningen Schoolhouse. It will be a social event, featuring curated displays of Zeeland’s history. Tea, coffee, and light refreshments will be provided. Reservations are required for the event and can be found on the City of Zeeland’s website.

City of Zeeland Zeeland Historic Parade

Zeeland’s 175th anniversary celebration will conclude with the Pumpkinfest, which will be held on Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8. Pumpkinfest features family-friendly activities and entertainment. It will also recognize Zeeland’s anniversary during the Avenue of Art exhibit and the Pumpkinfest Parade. The oldest living descendants of Zeeland’s settlers will also be the Grand Marshalls of the parade.

