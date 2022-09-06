Woman seriously hurt in Grand Haven sex assault, reward offered

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a sexual assault case in Grand Haven that reportedly occurred early Monday morning.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the incident happened in an alleyway near Colfax Avenue and Despelder Street at around 2:30 a.m.

We’re told the victim, described as a 34-year-old Grand Haven woman, sustained serious injuries. She has since been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have reason to believe the suspect knew the victim.

Those with information related to the incident are asked connect with Grand Haven detectives at 616-842-3460 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

GHDPS says a reward is being offered in the case.

