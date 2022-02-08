Woman sentenced to life for role in 2002 Michigan slaying

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2002 slaying of a man whose burned remains were found dumped in western Michigan.

An Eaton County judge sentenced Dineane Ducharme on Monday to the mandatory life sentence she faced after being convicted in Roberto Caraballo’s death.

A jury convicted her in December of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other charges in connection with Caraballo’s death.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Michigan law mandates life in prison without the chance of parole for people convicted of first-degree murder.

Ducharme was among three people charged with Caraballo’s death.