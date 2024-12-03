Woman jumps from window during Holland Township domestic assault, suspect at large

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is hurt after being assaulted inside a Holland Township apartment Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the incident in the 3000 block of Millpond Drive at around 4 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a passerby saw the victim leap from a window before the call was made.

OCSO says the 23-year-old was assaulted by a 31-year-old man she knew. The suspect reportedly carried a handgun at the time. The gun was not fired.

Deputies tell us the woman was hospitalized for her injuries. They were unable to find the suspect.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with OCSO. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

