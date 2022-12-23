Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township on Thursday. The crash occurred at East Lake Boulevard at around 3:31 p.m.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the woman was a passenger in a Ford F150 that was being driven by a 51-year-old man from Holland.

The F150 was traveling west bound when it crossed the center line and struck a Honda pilot head-on.

At the time of the crash, the 36-year-old female was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

