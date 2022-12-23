Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Holland Township

Ottawa County Sheriff 11192022
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's milk tanker truck slide-off on Interstate 196.
Ottawa County Sheriff 11192022
Posted at 10:43 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 22:43:50-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township on Thursday. The crash occurred at East Lake Boulevard at around 3:31 p.m.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the woman was a passenger in a Ford F150 that was being driven by a 51-year-old man from Holland.

The F150 was traveling west bound when it crossed the center line and struck a Honda pilot head-on.

At the time of the crash, the 36-year-old female was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered