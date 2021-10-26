Woman injured after semi runs red light in Ottawa County: deputies

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Spring Lake woman is in the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash involving a semi-truck in Grand Haven Township.

It happened about 11:45 a.m. on US-31 near Hayes, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger vehicle being driven by the 35-year-old Spring Lake woman was traveling west on Hayes, approaching the intersection at US-31.

Deputies’ investigation indicated the woman had a green light at the intersection.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Sauk Village, Illinois man was traveling north on US-31, driving a semi-truck and approaching the same intersection at Hayes.

The sheriff’s office says the man drove through a red light, causing a crash with the woman’s vehicle.

The woman was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Deputies continue to investigate.

The right lane of US-31 at Hayes will be closed for “an extended time” for additional cleanup.