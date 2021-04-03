Woman hurt in crash at Hudsonville motorcycle training class

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A woman was injured when the motorcycle she was riding crashed during a motorcycle training class Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Corporate Grove Drive and Corporate Exchange Drive in Hudsonville. The 31-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was participating in a training class when she lost control of the motorcycle, which left the parking lot, entered a grassy area and crashed.

The woman was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the Hudsonville Fire Department and Life Ambulance all responded to the scene.

