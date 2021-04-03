Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Woman hurt in crash at Hudsonville motorcycle training class

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday morning's motorcycle crash at a training class in Hudsonville.
Ottawa County Sheriff 04032021
Posted at 10:45 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 10:45:30-04

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A woman was injured when the motorcycle she was riding crashed during a motorcycle training class Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Corporate Grove Drive and Corporate Exchange Drive in Hudsonville. The 31-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was participating in a training class when she lost control of the motorcycle, which left the parking lot, entered a grassy area and crashed.

The woman was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the Hudsonville Fire Department and Life Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time