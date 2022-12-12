Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Woman hospitalized after being rear-ended in Allendale Twp

Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Posted at 5:25 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 17:31:49-05

ALLENDALE TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a woman was taken to the hospital after her car was rear-ended on Monday.

According to deputies, a 52-year-old Jenison woman was driving on Fillmore Street, west of 52nd Avenue in Allendale Twp. Traffic was slowing down, and she rear-ended another vehicle on Fillmore Street.

The woman in the other vehicle, a 53-year-old from Grand Haven, was injured. She was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say she is in stable condition.

The 52-year-old woman from Jenison was treated and released on scene, deputies say.

This traffic crash is still being investigated by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered