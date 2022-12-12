Woman hospitalized after being rear-ended in Allendale Twp

ALLENDALE TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a woman was taken to the hospital after her car was rear-ended on Monday.

According to deputies, a 52-year-old Jenison woman was driving on Fillmore Street, west of 52nd Avenue in Allendale Twp. Traffic was slowing down, and she rear-ended another vehicle on Fillmore Street.

The woman in the other vehicle, a 53-year-old from Grand Haven, was injured. She was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say she is in stable condition.

The 52-year-old woman from Jenison was treated and released on scene, deputies say.

This traffic crash is still being investigated by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube