Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is dead after a camper trailer caught fire early Tuesday morning in Ottawa County.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Holland Township firefighters were dispatched about 3:20 a.m. to Drew’s Country Campground in Holland Township, according to a news release.

Responding units found a camper trailer fully involved in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and found a woman dead inside the camper trailer.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Michigan State Police fire investigators are helping the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office’s detectives learn the cause and origin of the fire.

Julie Dunmire / Fox 17

The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and notification of her family.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).