Woman, child hospitalized after Port Sheldon Township crash

Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 15:45:39-05

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is seriously hurt after crashing in Port Sheldon Township Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Blair Street and Butternut Drive before 2:15 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the 29-year-old driver traveled south in an SUV when the car left the road and hit a tree.

The driver incurred serious injuries in the crash, according to OCSO. A 12-year-old girl received minor injuries. They were both hospitalized after the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with dispatchers by calling 1-800-249-0911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

