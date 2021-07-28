Woman assaulted in Allendale home invasion

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a home invasion and assault in the area of Jordan Street and Douglas Drive in Allendale Township Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 30-year-old Allendale woman was physically assaulted with minor injuries during the home invasion and that the suspect had taken off before deputies arrived.

The suspect was later found and questioned, according to the sheriff’s office, who says the suspect is a 16-year-old male whose name will not be released. The sheriff’s office says he has been cooperating with authorities and was taken to the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility pending formal charges.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or submit a tip online.

