Winter bird flu case count rises to 6 in Ottawa County

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Chickens stand in their cages at a farm, in Iowa, Nov. 16, 2009.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — State officials have detected the sixth case of bird flu in Ottawa County this winter.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) says two more commercial flocks tested positive for the virus.

We’re still working to learn more, but the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) says the public health risk for bird flu is still low.

Visit MDARD's webpage for more information on how to protect domestic and wild birds against bird flu.

