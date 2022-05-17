'Winning feels like a dream': Ottawa Co. woman wins $338,256 Monthly Jackpot Progressive Prize

LANSING, Mich. — An Ottawa County woman is planning her dream vacation after winning the largest-ever online Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won $338,256 after she was selected in a random drawing earlier this month.

She earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Michigan Lottery Monthly Jackpot game online.

“When I was checking my email and saw one from the Michigan Lottery notifying me that I won the Monthly Jackpot drawing, I was in shock,” said the 50-year-old player. “I called the Lottery right away to make sure it was real. Once I confirmed I had really won, I went to tell my husband the good news. Winning feels like a dream!”

The woman says she will use her winnings to take a trip to Italy with her husband and then save the rest.

According to the Michigan Lottery, “Monthly Jackpot is an online instant game that includes a second chance progressive jackpot drawing. Part of every purchase of the Monthly Jackpot game funds a progressive jackpot prize which is awarded in a second chance drawing each month. Players earn one entry for every $0.50 wagered playing the Monthly Jackpot game. After the entry period has closed, a random drawing takes place with one jackpot winner being selected from all entries for that month.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube