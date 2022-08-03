Wind, wave hazards close Grand Haven beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Park closed the beach after strong winds and potential storms caused dangerous conditions.

The park keeps visitors updated through the flag system and announcements on their Facebook page.

Today's conditions caused a double-red flag, meaning people should stay out of the water.

Waves were reported at over 5' with the winds out of the south, southwest.

If that wasn't enough, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the state, making it no day at the beach.