Why a large flame may be visible near I-196 in Zeeland Township over next 2 months

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you plan on driving along I-196 in Zeeland Township within the next two months, you might spot a large flame. But don’t worry! That fire won’t be cause for concern.

The Zeeland Township Fire Department (ZTFD) says the fire may be visible near exit 55 over the next six to eight weeks, explaining methane gas at a new facility in the area will be cleaned and refined.

“The system will be purged, resulting in gas flaring,” the department writes.

We’re told the fire will be noticeable from miles away.

ZTFD says the flame will be the result of “a normal process” but community members may call 911 in the event of an emergency.

