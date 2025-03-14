'What a waste of this office': Protesters again demand in-person town hall from Rep. Huizenga

HOLLAND, Mich. — Political signs and protesters again gathered outside Rep. Bill Huizenga's office in downtown Holland on Friday, demanding an in-person town hall from the Republican.

Recently, members of the GOP have turned to virtual meetings with voters in response to demonstrations at town halls across the country that have condemned the Trump administration and its cuts to federal programs.

A report from the Holland Sentinel says Huizenga has not held an in-person town hall since 2018.

"What a waste of this office," said Jo Bird, a protester on Friday. "He's supposed to be our public servant and we feel like we're serving him."

A retired teacher and president of the lakeshore chapter of the Michigan Education Association-Retired, Bird says a number of her former students received resignation offers from the federal government through the "Fork in the Road" email.

"We're here because our heart and soul is being cut," Bird said. "It's just terrible."

A sign on the door of Representative Huizenga's office says meetings are by appointment only. Bird says she signed up for one three weeks ago, indicating she could meet at any time.

"Nobody ever called," she said.

Rather than an in-person town hall, the congressman recently held two telephone town halls. These reached nearly 100,000 people and were "incredibly effective," according to Huizenga's office.

Still, those who protested on Friday say face-to-face is their priority.

"He doesn't just represent those who voted for him but he represents all of us," said Marcia Schrotenboer, a Holland resident.

The Ottawa County Democratic Party plans to host a town hall at the Midtown Center on March 20. Huizenga has been invited, it says.

"Hopefully we're making a difference with our voices," Schrotenboer said.

Read the full statement from Rep. Huizenga's office:

"Recently, Congressman Huizenga held two telephone town halls, reaching nearly 100,000 residents. During these conversations, Congressman Huizenga engaged with a variety of viewpoints, including those of individuals who do not share his views. While not every constituent agrees, telephone town halls remain incredibly effective to reach tens of thousands of Southwest Michigan residents.



"These recent telephone town halls created opportunities to help residents with issues such as Social Security, Veterans Benefits, and a host of other issues. This is precisely what our office is designed to do.



"Given the recent wave of threats against staff and the Congressman, some of which have been referred to the House Sergeant at Arms for further investigation, our office has shifted to appointment only for the time being."

