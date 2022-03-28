Watch
Westbound lanes on I-196 closed due to crash

Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 17:27:11-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Westbound lanes on I-196 after M-6 are closed due to a crash.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made the announcement on March 28. 2022. At 5:15 p.m.

West Michigan Transportation Operation Center Officials report that a driver ran over a tire and hit a tree and should be okay.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.

