Westbound lanes on I-196 closed due to crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Westbound lanes on I-196 after M-6 are closed due to a crash.
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made the announcement on March 28. 2022. At 5:15 p.m.
West Michigan Transportation Operation Center Officials report that a driver ran over a tire and hit a tree and should be okay.
