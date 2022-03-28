Westbound lanes on I-196 closed due to crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Westbound lanes on I-196 after M-6 are closed due to a crash.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made the announcement on March 28. 2022. At 5:15 p.m.

WB I-196 after M-6 (Exit #64)

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Ottawa County Joshua Holwerda

3/28/22

17:14

— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) March 28, 2022

West Michigan Transportation Operation Center Officials report that a driver ran over a tire and hit a tree and should be okay.

