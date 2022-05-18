West Ottawa welcomes new Lakeshore Elementary principal

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools announced Wednesday Scott Follett will take over as the new principal of Lakeshore Elementary School.

Follett has been serving as principal of Lakeshore Elementary on an interim basis since Kristy Jernigan took over as the high school principal in February.

He has spent the last 23 years in the West Ottawa district.

Follett has taught second, third, fourth and fifth grades during his career in education.

Most recently, he was a third grade teacher, before taking on the role of interim principal.

“I have been proud to be a part of the Lakeshore family in my eight years in the building. I am so excited to be staying with this staff and these students as I step into this new role,” said Follett.

Follett graduated from Hope College in 1999 and received his master’s degree in teacher leadership from Lamar University in 2012.

“Lakeshore Elementary is an exceptional school with a great staff and great community. We’re so excited to announce Scott Follett as our new principal there.

“Popular with staff and students alike, Mr. Follett has been a fixture in our district and at Lakeshore for years. We’re excited for the future of Lakeshore with Mr. Follett at the helm,” said Tim Bearden, Superintendent of West Ottawa Public Schools.

