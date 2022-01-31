West Olive woman seriously injured in Ottawa County crash

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Olive woman was seriously injured after she lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday on Stanton Street near Hiawatha Road in Port Sheldon Township.

According to deputies, the 46-year-old woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck west on Stanton when she lost control and went off the south side of the roadway.

Deputies say the pickup truck then hit a tree and overturned.

The driver was pinned inside the truck. She was rescued from the truck by Port Sheldon firefighters and taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.