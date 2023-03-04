Watch Now
West Olive woman in critical condition after Port Sheldon Twp. crash

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 04, 2023
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Olive woman is critically hurt after a crash in Port Sheldon Township Saturday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened before 9:30 a.m. north of Van Buren Street on Butternut Drive.

We’re told the vehicle was traveling south when it left a road and hit a tree.

Deputies say she was trapped and had to be removed from the car by Port Sheldon Fire & Rescue.

The 35-year-old was taken to Holland Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to OCSO.

Motorists are advised Butternut Drive is closed while cleanup efforts take place.

The crash is currently under investigation.

