'We have a duty': Park Township plans to purchase former Coast Guard station

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Park Township plans to buy the former U.S. Coast Guard building on Ottawa Beach Road for the purpose of turning the facility into a marine station for its fire department.

A purchase agreement is in place, the township says, for $1.4 million.

The township also recently submitted an earmark request for $600,000, sponsored by State Rep. Nancy DeBoer (R-Holland), seeking state support to cover a portion of the cost.

"We have a duty to try and provide a higher level of safety, particularly because we have so much waterfront within Park Township," Township Manager Howard Fink said to FOX 17 on Thursday.

Fink says the soon-to-be marine station will contribute to a culture of water safety.

"If you asked fifty kids what to do in the case of fire, almost every single child would know," Fink said. "Stop, drop and roll."

"What do you do in the case of a drowning situation? We want that response to be just as quick and just as fast as stop, drop and roll," he said.

In addition to housing the Park Township Fire Department's water rescue operations, the facility would also be used to offer free boater and water safety classes.

"We're all working together to not only change the culture of this area, but to make it safer for everybody," said fire chief Scott Gamby.

On top of mutual and automatic aid agreements with other departments, Gamby's marine unit is directly responsible for most of Lake Macatawa's shoreline and six miles of Lake Michigan beaches.

In 2024, Park Township responded to 19 water rescues.

"Time is the essence," Gamby said. "How fast we can get out there?"

When the township's purchase and renovation of the station is complete, its fire department will be able to launch out of the station's dock on Lake Macatawa, cutting down the department's response time by an estimated four to seven minutes.

The time saved could "absolutely" save lives.

"If we have people visit our our beaches, our major goal is that everybody is safe," Gamby said.

Park Township plans to move into the building during the summer months.

