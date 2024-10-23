'We are tired of the incompetence': Canceled board meeting in Ottawa County draws protest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County residents are upset with the Board of Commissioners and have decided to make their voices heard.

Dozens protested outside the county building Tuesday afternoon in response to the cancellation of the last Board of Commissioners meeting before Election Day.

Protesters blame Chair Joe Moss, a member of Ottawa Impact.

One organizer tells FOX 17 Moss has canceled meetings in the past. She says there is a lot of unfinished county business that needs attention, including grant funding and appointments to countywide positions.

FOX 17

“We are tired of the incompetence that goes behind these kind of decisions, and wanted to make a statement that we are here,” says Sheila Dettloff. “We are ready to speak. We are ready to hear about the business of the county, and he is nowhere around to do the business of the county.”

FOX 17 reached out to Moss, who explains committees didn’t forward any resolutions for commission approval and felt a meeting wasn’t necessary. In response to the protest, he pledged his support for the First Amendment and says free speech belongs to everyone.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube