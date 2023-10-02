‘We are literally at almost zero’: Harbor Humane puts out urgent call for cat food

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society issued an urgent call for cat food amid near-depleted supplies.

“We are literally at almost zero,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page Monday. “NO wet or dry kitten food. NO food for our feral community cats, and hardly any for our indoor adoptables.”

Those wishing to lend a hand in keeping their cats fed are urged to donate Iams kitten food (purple bag), Iams cat food (orange bag) or cat food from other brands like Meow Mix, Friskies and others.

View their Amazon Wish List for a full list of desired cat food.

