WATCH: Video shows group jumping on cars at Allendale apartment complex

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Police are investigating after a video that appears to show a group of people jumping on top of vehicles at an apartment complex near GVSU made the rounds on social media.

The 1 minute and 5 second video, shot by an apartment resident that asked to stay anonymous, appears to show nearly a dozen people running around the parking lot of TRIO Townhomes & Apartments in Allendale, aggressively jumping on top of vehicles.

The video was purportedly taken late Saturday night, into Sunday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 17 on Tuesday morning that they were investigating the incident, but have not yet identified any suspects.

The incident happened less than a half mile away from another critical incident in the area that evening. Officers also responded to a report of shots fired near the Canvas Apartments on 48th Ave.

No victims were located when they responded to the report of shots fired.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that it is still unknown as to whether or not the 2 incidents are related.

If you have any information about either, you are asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000.