WATCH: Single-engine plane lands outside Coopersville diner, takes off

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — An unknown pilot landed his small single-engine airplane on a street in Coopersville during the lunch hour last Friday, parked it at a truck stop diner, then later took off, according to witnesses.

“I got to the restaurant to meet my dad for lunch and the plane was parked there,” said Stephanie Gilbert-Ford, who is a Ravenna native.

Stephanie says she and her father, Howard Gilbert, went inside 76 Truck Stop Diner — which is located at 329 South 48th Ave. in Coopersville — and enjoyed lunch.

“I saw the pilot walking back toward the plane about 30 minutes later,” added Stephanie. “I was curious as to how he was going to get back into the air.”

Stephanie went outside the restaurant, grabbed her iPhone and began shooting video. She would capture 47 seconds of the most bizarre moment Coopersville, Michigan, has seen in a very long time. The plane began taxiing behind a departing semi truck. The pilot made a quick left turn, saw there were no cars on the road, began speeding up and after zipping the length of a football field, he was back in the air.

Watch Stephanie's video here:

Single-engine plane lands outside Coopersville diner

“This was not something I thought I would see on a Friday afternoon,” Stephanie said.

