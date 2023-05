HOLLAND, Mich. — An adorable tradition continued Tuesday at a school in Ottawa County.

Students at Holland Heights watched as a momma duck and her ducklings made their way from the school’s courtyard through the hallways and out to the playground.

WATCH: Momma duck, ducklings escorted through Holland school

Holland Public Schools posted a video of the ducks walking through the hallway on Tuesday.

The school says this happens every year.

In a Facebook post, the school said, “See you next spring!”

