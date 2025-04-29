Visser Farms opens new country market to showcase fresh produce

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As the growing season begins, Visser Farms in Ottawa County has opened a new farmers market on their property to sell freshly harvested vegetables.

Fourth-generation farmer Phil Visser is already harvesting spinach planted in November, and recently planted potatoes are developing well.

Daren Bower

"I'm the fourth generation. My kids are the fifth, and my grandkids will be the sixth. We raise vegetables and from the field to you," said Phil Visser.

The farm, which has been in operation for 123 years, prioritizes sustainable farming practices.

"We want people to know where their produce is growing. We're not organic. We're very sustainable. Work very hard with the cover crops and rotating," Phil explained.

Daren Bower

While Visser Farms will continue selling at local farmers' markets, their new on-site market provides unique advantages.

"My brother-in-law, Luke, is able to bring product directly from the fields, and we can sell it within, sometimes, minutes of being picked," said Megan Visser.

Beyond produce, the country market offers flowers, fresh donuts, and has partnered with Critter Barn to host preschool classes.

"They get to experience what it's like to plant and tend and harvest this food and really just give them an enriching experience that perhaps their parents can't offer them," Megan said.

Daren Bower

Megan Visser emphasized the satisfaction of connecting with customers directly. "Just to know that people are appreciative and we're appreciative of their willingness to come here and purchase their food from us is a huge satisfaction."

She encourages community support of local agriculture. "I encourage everybody to look for farms or local stands within a 10-mile radius of where they live. It's a great experience."

Daren Bower

The Visser Farm Market is currently open on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with plans to expand hours later this spring.

For more information on Visser Farms,click here

