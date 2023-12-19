Utility worker impersonators steal money from Holland Township man

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 91-year-old Holland Township man had cash stolen from him after he let someone impersonating a utility worker into his home. The incident occurred on December 12 at about 1 p.m. in the 10500 block of Mary Ann Street.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the 91-year-old man made contact with the utility worker impersonator at the door of his home. The imposter told the victim that he needed to come inside the home to check his water for lead. When the 91-year-old questioned him, the imposter threatened him with a large fine if he did not let him inside the home.

While in the home, the imposter turned on the shower and bathroom sink to check the water. During this time, the 91-year-old assisted him. After the several minutes, the imposter left the home without ever testing the water.

During that time, it is believed that a second suspect entered the home and stole cash from within a bedroom. Both of the suspects left the area before the 91-year-old man realized he had been victimized.

The suspects were driving a white pick-up truck without any markings.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that public works and utility companies should have markings on their vehicles. They should also have lanyards or other proper identification on their person in addition to clothing with a logo.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

