GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police say two women were arrested last week after being caught on security cameras scratching graffiti on the inner lighthouse in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says the 20-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested around 5:40 p.m. on April 28.

According to police, officers found the women exiting the pier after observing them on security cameras.

Their names will be released after they have been arraigned.

