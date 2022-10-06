Watch Now
Two people taken to hospital after crash in Jamestown Township

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's two-vehicle accident in Olive Township.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 20:40:30-04

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car personal injury crash in Jamestown Township on Wednesday at around 5:25 p.m. The crash occurred on 32nd Avenue at Greenly Street.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old female from Holland was driving a 2003 Toyota Carolla eastbound on Greenly Street. She also had a 23-year-old passenger with her. After she stopped at a stop sign at 32nd Avenue, the vehicle pulled into the intersection to turn northbound.

The Toyota Carolla failed to yield to a 2021 Ford Explorer that was traveling southbound. The driver of the Ford Explorer was a 73-year-old woman from Hudsonville. She had a 70-year-old passenger with her in the vehicle.

The Ford Explorer driver and 70-year-old passenger were treated at the scene by the Jamestown Township Fire Rescue. They were later taken to St Mary Hospital in serious condition. The 20-year-old Toyota Carolla driver and 23-year-old passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

