Two people in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Robinson Township on Sunday. The crash occurred on 120th Avenue near Winans Street at around 11:40 a.m.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on 120th. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling northbound on 120th at a speed greater than what the driver was able to control his vehicle.

The driver of the Trailblazer lost control and spun sideways in the roadway. This caused the driver of the Silverado to hit the front passenger door area of the Trailblazer.

The driver of the Trailblazer and his female passenger suffered significant injury in the crash, and had to be extricated by fire personnel. They were then taken to Spectrum Butterworth in critical condition.

The driver of the Silverado suffered no apparent injury in the crash. He was released from the scene to seek his own medical evaluation.

120th Avenue between Winans and Fillmore will be closed for the remainder of the on-scene investigation.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

