Two injured in rear-end crash in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man had to be extricated from his pickup truck following a two-vehicle crash in Olive Township on Friday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 10:15 p.m. on 120th Avenue just south of Polk Street.

Initial investigation shows a 39-year-old Holland man was driving southbound in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup and stopped to turn into a private driveway.

A 26-year-old Zeeland man, who was also driving southbound, rear-ended the pickup.

The 26-year-old was found pinned inside his vehicle which had rolled on its side.

Investigators said 120th Avenue was shutdown for an extended period of time as Olive Township Fire Rescue worked to extricate the him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 39-year-old was also injured, but the severity of those are unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.

Seatbelts were worn by both drivers according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.