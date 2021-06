ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ottawa County Sherriffs are investigating what led up to a car crash in Allendale that left two people injured.

The crash happened at 48th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive at around 4:50 Sunday morning. Reports say a driver drove through a flashing red light at the intersection and pulled out in front of the other vehicle.

A 20-year-old male and 22-year-old female were both injured and are being treated at area hospitals for non life-threatening injuries.