Tulip Time wraps up 2023 season

HOLLAND, Mich. — After nine days, Tulip Time came to a close on Sunday.

At this year’s festival, thousands of spectators came out to witness millions of vibrant tulips in full bloom. The flowers are a nod to the city’s Dutch roots.

“We’ve had sold out events, sold out shows, we had the bicycle band here for three days,” said Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda.

The tulips were planted back in October and won’t bloom for much longer.

“They’re about ready to be done, in the petals fall off first,” said Auwerda. “You still see all the green, but there’s still a lot of beautiful color around the community.”

People from all over came to visit this year’s Tulip Time, including Chelsie Markland and her family from West Indiana.

“Last year was our first time and we went out to windmill gardens, and it’s pretty packed out there today,” said Markland. “So we’re just hanging out here in this quieter, a little bit of a garden area today.”

“I was here a long time ago,” said Betty Elder, another Tulip Time visitor. “It’s just so beautiful.”

Thousands of volunteers and hundreds of sponsors helped to make this year’s Tulip Time happen. Next year, the City of Holland will celebrate its 95th festival.

