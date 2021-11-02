Tulip Time organizers looking for Dutch Dance volunteers

HOLLAND, Mich. — Dutch Dance is at risk of not coming back to next year’s Tulip Time Festival due to a lack of volunteers, organizers said Tuesday.

“We need the help of seamstresses, tailors, costume directors and dance directors, as well as participation of all of our dancers,” said Jenn Ryckbost, Dutch Dance director for Tulip Time. “Without all these pieces, Dutch Dance doesn’t happen. A lot of community members don’t realize the huge effort that goes into creating Tulip Time’s No. 2 attraction.”

Tulip Time organizers say they’re making it easier to sew and inspect costumes, teach the dance to new dancers and for dancers to pass inspection, while still maintaining the accuracy and tradition of the original costumes.

Tulip Time will also need help bringing back kinder dance, middle and high school dance as well as alumni.

“The stories we hear from past and present dancers are amazing,” Ryckbost said. “They talk about how Dutch Dance got them involved in the community, gave them a sense of pride for their hometown and is something that has been pass on from generation to generation. A lot of locals don’t realize that Dutch Dance is one of the main reasons tourists come and spend their money in Holland during the festival.”

An informational meeting will be held for anyone who would like to volunteer for the festival at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Tulip Time Festival offices in downtown Holland.