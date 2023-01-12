Tulip Time organizers announce new events for 2023 festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time will introduce a pair of new events at this year’s festival.

Organizers announced Bicycle Showband Crescendo will make its way stateside for the first time.

Additionally, Tulip Time Run and Holland Haven Marathon plan to collaborate in adding the Double Dutch Challenge.

Bicycle Showband Crescendo is a marching band hailing from the Netherlands. Members wear traditional Dutch costumes while performing intricately choreographed arrangements on bicycles, Tulip Time officials say.

The award-winning group is scheduled to perform at Ray Smith Stadium at the following times:

May 12: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

May 13: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

May 14: 11 a.m.

We’re told Bicycle Showband Crescendo will join the Quality Car Wash Volksparade on May 13 at 2 p.m. Attendance is free for all performances.

The Tulip Time Double Dutch Challenge rewards runners with the Double Dutch Challenge medal if they register and finish the 2023 Tulip Time Run as well as the 2023 Holland Haven Marathon, according to organizers. All distance races qualify toward the medal — including virtual options — except for the Kids Fun Run.

Registration to volunteer for this year’s Tulip Time is now live. Sign up online to become one of the 800+ volunteers needed to help with the festival.

Quilters are advised to begin working on their entries for the 2023 Tulip Time Quilt Show. The deadline to apply is April 1. Read submission information online.

