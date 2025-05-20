Tulip Time 2025 sees record-breaking turnout, economic impact estimated to exceed $50 million

HOLLAND, Mich. — More people attended this year's Tulip Time than ever before.

Organizers for the Holland festival say the 96th annual event brought in more than 976,000 attendees.

That's up 30% from the 2024 festival.

"We are thrilled to announce that this year's Tulip Time Festival attracted more than 976,000 visitors, marking a historic milestone for our community," said Gwen Auwerda, Executive Director of Tulip Time. "The combination of vibrant tulip displays, engaging cultural events, and favorable weather contributed to this record-breaking turnout."

This year's festival boasted 4.5 million tulips across the city's parks, streets and gardens.

Community members and local students play a key role in creating the fantastic floral displays.

Attendees also enjoyed a variety of traditional Dutch activities, from dancing to artisan markets, parades and live performances all celebrating the city's rich Dutch heritage.

The festival received even more recognition heading into its 2025 event, with the Thriller/Drama "Holland" premiering on Amazon Prime Video just weeks in advance.

Organizers say local businesses experienced a significant boost as well, with hotels, restaurants and shops reporting increased patronage.

The festival's economic impact is estimated to exceed $50 million, benefiting the Holland community and surrounding areas.

"The overwhelming response to this year's festival underscores the enduring appeal of Tulip Time and its significance to both residents and visitors," Auwerda added. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to making this event a resounding success."

Organizers are already planning for the 2026 festival, promising new attractions and continued celebration of Dutch culture.

