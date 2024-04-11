How to navigate I-196 construction during Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is approaching quickly, and organizers want to make sure a major construction project doesn’t deter festival goers.

Macatawa Area Coordinating Council (MACC) teamed up with Tulip Time to make sure attendees know how to best navigate the construction.

“So, detour routes are signed, and I just follow the signage. I think that’s the best thing,” MACC Executive Director Jason Latham said. “And really, the one thing that I think…for people that are attending Tulip Time, is to make sure they’re prepared.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $17 million to rebuild four-and-a-half miles of eastbound and westbound I-196 Business Loop from US-31 in Holland to 88th Avenue in Zeeland.

This includes asphalt resurfacing, full-depth concrete joint repairs, new signs, traffic signal work, crosswalk safety improvements and a new guardrail.

I 196 BL Holland Flyer by WXMI on Scribd

Eastbound I-196 BL will be closed and detoured during the Tulip Time festival.

Meanwhile, westbound I-196 BL is scheduled to be closed from August through November.

Traffic will be detoured to 16th Street/Adams Street; however, MDOT says short-term closures also will be in effect on side streets during intersection reconstruction.

“There’s probably five, maybe ten different routes you could take. We just want the public to know that there are lots of ways to get to I-196 when you’re leaving the Holland/Zeeland area, not just necessarily the detour route that MDOT put together, but there’s a lot of ways,” Latham said. “The more ways that you know and the more information that you have ahead of time, the easier it will be for you to exit the fair and get on the road.”

The work, which started in April, is expected to wrap up in late November.

Tulip Time runs from May 4- May 12.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube