Truck driver cited after gravel gets loose on roadway in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of possible loose gravel Wednesday along the northbound and southbound lanes of M-231 between Cleveland and Lake Michigan Drive.

Deputies responded about 6:55 a.m. to a traffic complaint involving a gravel truck losing gravel in the area, causing a potential traffic hazard.

The Ottawa County Road Commission and MDOT responded to assess the clean-up efforts.

The at-fault trucking company contacted a private company to sweep the roadway and the driver of the gravel truck was found and cited for an unsecured load.

Traffic in the area may be slowed at times while crews continue to clean up.