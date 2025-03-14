Transgender identity takes center stage on GVSU campus

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Valley State University (GVSU) student group brought in a speaker who calls herself a "former trans kid."

Chloe Cole’s message on the campus was minors shouldn't be able to medically transition. Her being on campus did see some pushback from a community supporting the transgender community.

A tense moment unfolded Thursday on GVSU's Allendale campus as Cole met with reporters.

“Trans rights are human rights,” yelled one protester. “You’re not welcome here. Hate has no home here.”

“You’re the one that is hating actively right now,” replied one of the event organizers.

The GVSU chapter of Turning Point USA brought Cole in to speak on what they call “exposing the trans agenda.”

“I was just a kid, and like any kid, I was wrestling with the insecurities and the uncertainty that naturally come with being a young adolescent,” Cole explains. She started transitioning to male as a minor, receiving transition treatment at 13 and a double mastectomy at 15. She de-transitioned a year later.

The event space was a classroom inside Kirkhof Center with about 60 people seated.

“We must keep fighting until every state, every court, and every medical board and hospital understands that this mutilation of our youth is unconscionable, that our families deserve better than this.”

Around a dozen attendees pushed back against her speech during the Q&A portion. Outside, several dozen students and many people around the area supported the transgender community.

“I think supporting this community rather than sort of beating them down would be a much better sort of direction,” said Ren Carlson, a GVSU sophomore.

Cole explains she hopes to keep sharing her story at other college campuses around the nation.

“I consider myself today to be an advocate for the rights of children and their families, primarily because of my own experiences as a 21-year-old de-transitioned woman,” Chloe said.

Grand Valley State University commented on this appearance.

"This speaker was invited by a student organization to speak on campus. As a public university, GVSU upholds the First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly without viewpoint-based restrictions. We recognize some may find this speaker objectionable and may choose to peacefully protest her message, which is also their right.



"GVSU will not restrict anyone’s ability to use their voice in a lawful and non-disruptive manner that is in compliance with the Grounds and Facility Use Policy and all other applicable university policies." Grand Valley State University

