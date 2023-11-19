Watch Now
Three people injured in three-vehicle crash in Ottawa County

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 19, 2023
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Ottawa County on Sunday. The accident occurred at 32nd and Greenly.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a Gray VW Beetle was traveling westbound on Greenly. The VW Beetle was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Detroit. The driver of the VW Beetle did not stop at the stop sign at 32nd avenue, and was hit by a GMC truck that was southbound on 32nd. The GMC truck was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Hudsonville.

The impact caused the VW Beetle to strike a third car, which was a silver Equinox. The Equinox was stopped on Greenly, and was waiting to turn onto southbound 32nd Avenue. The vehicle was being driven by a 64-year-old man from Hudsonville. After the impact, the truck rolled over on the west side of the road.

The driver of the VW Beetle, as well as his 19-year-old female passenger from Caledonia, were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, and was treated at the scene. The driver of the Equinox and his passenger, a 64-year-old female from Hudsonville, were not injured.

Although the crash caused the intersection to be closed, it re-opened at about 6 p.m.

