One person killed, two others ejected in crash near GVSU in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say one person died after three people were ejected in a crash in Georgetown Township early Tuesday morning.

They got the call to 48th Ave. near Luce St. around 1:30 a.m. The crash happened just southwest of Grand Valley State University’s Allendale campus.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies say a black Mercury Milan was heading southbound when the driver lost control, went into a ditch, and rolled several times.

They say the people inside the car were not wearing seatbelts.

Paramedics took the two people hurt to Spectrum Health Butterworth In Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

48th Ave. between Pierce St. and Fillmore St. was closed for several hours as deputies investigated.