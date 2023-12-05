The Critter Barn breaks ground on new $1.2 million addition to facility

ZEELAND, Mich. — The Critter Barn broke ground on a new $1.2 million addition to their facility on Tuesday.

The 110 ft. long Gable barn will house chicks, ducklings, bunnies, and the Kitty Corral. It will also have four classrooms in an air-conditioned, heated, and fully accessible space.

The Critter Barn opened 40 years ago. The original goal of the barn was to introduce elementary school kids to farm animals. Since that time, it has evolved into an agricultural educational hub for schools and universities in the area.

Critter Barn Marketing

The Critter Barn currently hosts a hybrid kindergarten class with Holland Christian Schools. It also has a partnership with Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and Baker University.

The Critter Barn has also recently acquired a “universal design certification,” which allows people of all abilities unlimited access to facilities and animal interaction.

