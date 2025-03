WALKER, Mich. — A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Walker late Monday night.

The 16-year-old driver was heading west on M45/Lake Michigan Dr just before 10 p.m. when they collided with the pedestrian near Ferndale Ave.

First responders took the 19-year-old to the hospital for serious injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

