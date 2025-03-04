Teen hospitalized after fiery rollover near Crockery Township

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old was hospitalized Monday night after the car they were driving caught fire.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Nunica teen was heading southeast on Apple Dr near 130th Ave when their Mazda 6 left the road, flipping over into the trees when it hit the culvert.

Crockery Township Fire Department and OCSO Deputies arrived to find the teen on the ground near the vehicle. The fire was put out and he was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies tell FOX 17 finding out if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash is part of the ongoing investigation.

